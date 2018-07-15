Entertainment, Gossip

Timaya celebrates his 2nd daughter Grace on her birthday (Photos)

Timaya’s 2nd daughter, Grace is three years old today.

The singer has taken to Instagram to share sweet pictures of his daughter, writing:

“My lil princess GRACE is 3 today. GOD I thank u for everything. I Love my GRACEY… Funny gal.”

Timaya’s baby mama Barbara also took to Instagram to celebrate their second daughter birthday.

Sharing Grace’s photograph on Instagram, Babara added the below caption;

“Its my positive, charming, and absolutely adorable daughter’s day. I am so proud that I get to call you my daughter.I love u my warrior graegrae😘 Happy birthday to my perfect little girl!.God bless u sunshine😘😘”

