Timaya declares he is not marriage material

Timaya is the recent celebrity to cover Vibe.mg magazine alongside King Perryy.

He declared during the interview he is not a marriage material and isn’t ready for that phase yet.

King Perryy who is signed to Timaya’s record label- (DM records) who just his known for his banger jam “Man on duty” also talks about his style of music and his plans for the future.

Timaya also told Vibe.ng how he manages to be a parent and musician, he says, he and his kids are real to each other.

If I have a bad breath she can easily say dad, your breath is bad and vice versa.

When asked if he would allow his kid ‘Emma’ go into music if she decides to in the future, he said he would allow her as long as it makes her happy, but his duty as a parent is to tell her what is good and bad.

“If today (my daughter) tells me, ‘daddy I want to be a stripper’, that’s her life. I brought her into this world. I just need to make her understand what is good and bad, what is right and wrong.”

