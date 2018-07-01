Timaya welcomes son with his second baby mama

Nigerian Singer, Timaya is now the latest father in the Nigerian music industry.

The artiste took to Instagram to announnce the good news. He shared a photo of a baby’s feet and he captioned it “EMMANUEL. Thank U LORD!”

See screenshot below;

This will be Timaya’s first male child as the two kids he previously fathered are both girls.

Recall that insiders alleged that popular home decor expert, Tama is Timaya’s 2nd baby mama as findings revealed that they have been spotted together in Lagos several times in the past few weeks.

The couple have also been dropping hints about their relationship on social media, with Timaya using captions like, ‘when a QUEEN steps into ur Life everything changes……. Baby Daddy!’ for a photo.

Tama who also shared the same photo, attached the caption ‘Blessed Sunday people ! My king and I… #obssesed’.