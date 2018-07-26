Timi Dakolo says Money is very important in marriage

Nigerian Singer, Timi Dakolo took to his Instagram account on Wednesday, July 25, 2018 to share his thoughts about the importance of money in marriage.

The winner of the inaugural season of Idols West Africa in 2007, posted a picture with words pointing out the essence of money in every marriage.

“Money is very important in marriage. Don’t let anyone lie to you. It might not be the most important reason why one should marry but it is a very important part nonetheless,” the picture narrates.

The singer wrote, “My truth” as the caption of the picture.

Dakolo has been married for 6 years and has three kids with his wife.

He is happily married with three kids and boasts of a home in the upper crust areas of Lagos state, amongst other things.

Leave a Comment…

comments