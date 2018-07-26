Entertainment, Gossip

Timi Dakolo says Money is very important in marriage

Nigerian Singer, Timi Dakolo took to his Instagram account on Wednesday, July 25, 2018 to share his thoughts about the importance of money in marriage.

The winner of the inaugural season of Idols West Africa in 2007, posted a picture with words pointing out the essence of money in every marriage.

“Money is very important in marriage. Don’t let anyone lie to you. It might not be the most important reason why one should marry but it is a very important part nonetheless,” the picture narrates.

The singer wrote, “My truth” as the caption of the picture.

Dakolo has been married for 6 years and has three kids with his wife.

He is happily married with three kids and boasts of a home in the upper crust areas of Lagos state, amongst other things.

Leave a Comment…

comments

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details

Discover The Breakthrough Trading Method Young Nigerian Uses To Make $329.13 Weekly Online. Full Details


Tags

You may also like

Super Eagles Player, Troost-Ekong welcomes Baby Boy

Davido reacts as Chioma’s parents are reportedly enraged over her decision to dump school.

Caroline Danjuma shares touching story about the birth of her daughter

“In the blink of an eye, everything can change” – Fashola’s burn survivor brother grateful for life.

Widow of Late billionaire, Dehinde Fernandez, marries her younger lover (Photo)

‘Kanye West stole my idea’ – Rapper M.I Abaga.

“Kanye West Stole My Idea” – M.I Abaga On Plan To Drop 3 Hip-hop Albums

Kendrick Lamar to Guest Star on ‘Power’

CeeC Signs Endorsement Deal with NairaBET

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *