Entertainment, Gossip

Tiwa Savage acknowledges Teebillz’s contribution to her success

Tiwa Savage has acknowledged the contribution of her estranged husband, Teebillz to her success.

She shared a post on Instagram, thanking God for how she started and where she was now.

See her post below:

Meanwhile, Tiwa Savage’s estranged husband, Tee Billz, is back on Instagram after disappearing almost a year ago.

He took to his Instagram page and wrote;

“One of the greatest regrets in life is being what others would want you to be, rather than being yourself.” “When you stop living your life based on what others think of you real life begins. At that moment, you will finally see the door of self acceptance opened.”

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Photos from Mercy Aigbe’s daughter’s 17th birthday celebration (Video)

Nicki Minaj Gifts Cardi B $5000 Baby Basket

Khloe deletes her birthday message to Leo, unfollows him

Cynthia Obi-Uchendu reveals she met Ebuka on Twitter

“My Security Chiefs are racking their brains to stop the killings” – President Buhari appeals to Nigerians

Singer 2face Idibia accompanies VP, Yemi Osinbajo to Hollywood (Photos)

Before and After Photos Thierry Henry and Kylian Mbappé will inspire you.

Imo state church accused of marrying off 17-year-old girl to 33-year old man without family’s consent react, shares videos of the bride & her mum exonerating them

Faces Of Two Suspected Armed Robbers Killed During Shootout With SARS In Ogun State (Photo)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *