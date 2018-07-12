Tiwa Savage acknowledges Teebillz’s contribution to her success

Tiwa Savage has acknowledged the contribution of her estranged husband, Teebillz to her success.

She shared a post on Instagram, thanking God for how she started and where she was now.

See her post below:

Meanwhile, Tiwa Savage’s estranged husband, Tee Billz, is back on Instagram after disappearing almost a year ago.

He took to his Instagram page and wrote;

“One of the greatest regrets in life is being what others would want you to be, rather than being yourself.” “When you stop living your life based on what others think of you real life begins. At that moment, you will finally see the door of self acceptance opened.”

