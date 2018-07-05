Tiwa Savage, Alex, Rukky Sanda, and other Swanky’s celebrity friends at his birthday dinner (Video)

It was indeed a lovely evening for Nigerian fashion designer, Swanky Jerry as his birthday dinner gets a massive turn up from celebrities.

The fashion designer who is known for his creative work recently turned plus one and he sure has alot of friends to show him support on his B-Day.

Among those we could see from the clip that were present at the dinner were; Tiwa Savage, Toke Makinwa, Nadia Buhari, Alex, Tobi, Rukky Sanda and others.

Well we could over hear Toke Makinwa asking where the food was, it seems they were running slow on the meals.

Watch video below;