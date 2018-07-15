“Tiwa Savage isn’t talking about me, if she is, she should prove I begged for money” – Misi Molu

During the week, we brought you reports on a radio presenter, Misi Molu stating during an interview that she preferred Yemi Alade as a singer with better vocal range than Tiwa Savage, who in her opinion, shouts through her performance.

In that same interview, Yemi Alade also stated she doesn’t believe there is a ‘number one’ artiste in Africa as the top acts were all doing well and could fill the same concert venues.

Days after a recording of the interview was posted online, Tiwa Savage made a series of posts to insinuate that Misi Molu had earlier begged her for money via social media shortly before airing her views about her talent.

She wrote:

“Wow! They beg you for money today and talk trash tomorrow because it’s not personal; they’re just doing their job, abi?”

In another post, she stated:

“Celebrities are human o. You can’t beg for money then talk trash and expect me to not catch feelings. Like, are you serious? Next time you think of sliding in my DM asking for money or anything; remember your personal opinion and miss me with your BS.”

However, in a chat with Sunday Scoop, Misi Molu tasked Tiwa Savage to provide proof that she begged her for money. Reacting to Savage’s posts, Misi said:

“Personally, I don’t believe she was talking about me. But if she is, she needs to show evidence to that fact. The situation has been blown way out of proportion than what the intentions of the discussion were actually meant to be. People are giving it way too much credence.”

On the propriety of comparing both artistes, especially when Yemi was in the studio with her, Molu said:

“The type of industry we are in; we are constantly faced with comparison. For example, I have a colleague I’m constantly compared to at work. I did my job by showing my personality as an on air personality. The only problem is that some people do not agree with my opinion and that’s fine.”

Meanwhile, in a chat with Sunday Scoop, Yemi Alade refused to comment on her comparism with Tiwa Savage but she maintained her stance that there was no number one artiste in the country.

Speaking through her manager, Taye Aliyu, Yemi said:

“All of the top artistes in the country are blessed by God and they are all doing well in their respective ways. We don’t always have to compare artistes because they have their individual uniqueness. Yemi is always focused on her craft; she doesn’t have time for rivalry.”

