Tiwa Savage Sends Message To Her Ex-Husband, TeeBillz

Tiwa’s ex-husband, Tee Billz played a crucial role in her successful return from the United States to become a star in Nigeria. Although the two are no longer together, the songstress did not hesitate to acknowledge TeeBillz’s contribution to her music success.

Tiwa Savage recently shared a throwback video of her days of loneliness in Los Angeles, when she was just a girl who could sing. She shared the video to celebrate her growth into a superstar and to fuel anticipation ahead of her forthcoming concert in Indigo, UK.

In reaction to Tiwa’s post one of her followers mentioned the impact of TeeBillz in her career success and the Ma Lo crooner admitted that in deed God used TeeBillz to help her actualize her dream.

-Tooexclusive