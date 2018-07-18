Toke Makinwa Shares Breathtaking Photo With Inspiring Words

Media personality and best selling author Toke Makinwa put her gorgeousness on display in a stunning black dress that hugged her curves.

Toke, paired the dress with gold heels, gold bracelet and stunning earrings. She captioned the picture;

The awakening

This season has been the busiest I’ve had in a while, i woke up this morning and wanted to just stay in bed but the hustler in me ignored all the reasons to stay in bed, cancel my day, skip radio and some how I remembered when all I am doing now was once a wish. I remembered when I prayed for the life I’m living now and bounced off and got to work. I’m no where close to where I want to be but I am thankful.

The destination is not the ultimate, the journey is. Stop looking at the end and start loving each twist and turn