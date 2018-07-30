Toke Makinwa Spotted Rocking N500k Purple Spandex Balenciaga Boots On New York Streets (Photos)

Toke Makinwa on the streets of New York

Apart from being one of Nigeria’s most popular radio personalities, Toke Makinwa is also one of the ladies with the most glamorous lives on Instagram.

The media and fashion enthusiast who is currently in New York for an event, took to the streets of the city to show off her fashion style.

She was seen rocking a pair of thigh-high purple Balenciaga boots valued at over N500,000. The young lady paired the boots with a white shirt dress and white sunglasses.