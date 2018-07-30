Toke Makinwa Spotted Rocking N500k Purple Spandex Balenciaga Boots On New York Streets (Photos)

Nigerian radio personality, Toke Makinwa, has been spotted on the streets of New York, rocking expensive boots.
Toke Makinwa on the streets of New York
Apart from being one of Nigeria’s most popular radio personalities, Toke Makinwa is also one of the ladies with the most glamorous lives on Instagram.
The media and fashion enthusiast who is currently in New York for an event, took to the streets of the city to show off her fashion style.
She was seen rocking a pair of thigh-high purple Balenciaga boots valued at over N500,000. The young lady paired the boots with a white shirt dress and white sunglasses.
The Balenciaga boots which cost a massive $1,395, are a favourite among fashion lovers and Toke being a lover of fashion herself, will not be left out in wearing it.
