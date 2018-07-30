Local News

Toke Makinwa Spotted Rocking N500k Purple Spandex Balenciaga Boots On New York Streets (Photos)

Nigerian radio personality, Toke Makinwa, has been spotted on the streets of New York, rocking expensive boots.

Toke Makinwa on the streets of New York

Apart from being one of Nigeria’s most popular radio personalities, Toke Makinwa is also one of the ladies with the most glamorous lives on Instagram.

The media and fashion enthusiast who is currently in New York for an event, took to the streets of the city to show off her fashion style.

She was seen rocking a pair of thigh-high purple Balenciaga boots valued at over N500,000. The young lady paired the boots with a white shirt dress and white sunglasses.

READ  Three suspected ”Yahoo boys” apprehended in Lagos, confess to using proceeds to travel around the world (Photos)

The Balenciaga boots which cost a massive $1,395, are a favourite among fashion lovers and Toke being a lover of fashion herself, will not be left out in wearing it. 

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Man Who Bought Stolen SUV Arrested While Celebrating With Friends (Photos)

Neymar Vows To Become New Man, Admits Play-acting

Benue State Governor Ortom Reacts To Impeachment Notice

Fun Photos Of Sola Sobowale And Patience Ozokwor Surface

Femi Kuti Calls Out A Band Member Who Absconded In The U.S, Shares His Photo

PDP House Of Reps Members React To Move To Impeach Governor Ortom

APC Chairman, Oshiomhole Wears New Look (Photo)

NYSC Coordinator Speaks On Posting Corps Members To Volatile Plateau Areas

No Worries: Residents Pose For Pictures Inside Dirty Water After Heavy Flood In Maiduguri (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *