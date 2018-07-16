Toke Makinwa Wins 7.2million Naira World Cup Bet

Toke claims that she is $20,000 (N7.2million) richer, after placing a bet on France to win the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Taking to her Instagram story, she announced that good news, while celebrating the win with her friends.

She said “This is my acceptance speech, Bitch I Just won 20,000 fucking dollars,Dom Perignon on the house, who wants who wants”

The she broke into a dance, holding the bottle of expensive champagne in her hand.

The French national team was crowned world champions after defeating the Croatian team 4-2 in the World Cup final in Moscow on Sunday, July 15, capturing its second World Cup title, 20 years after they won the first one.

However, she did not reveal with whom she made the bet and the source of the money.

Winners shuffle ???????? A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa) on Jul 15, 2018 at 10:19am PDT

