Toke Makinwa’s ex husband, Maje Ayida celebrates son with Anita Solomon (photos)

Toke Makinwa’s ex-husband, Maje Ayida is celebrating the birthday of his son, Micah whom he had with side chic, Anita Solomon in 2015 at an undisclosed London hospital.

The boy is now 3 years old.

You will recall that Maje and Toke parted ways shortly after Micah’s birth back then in 2015.

Sharing new photos of the boy on his social media pages, Maje Ayida wrote “Happy birthday to my beautiful son, Micah. You are a such a caring and gentle soul, I thank God for bringing you into my world ❤❤ 3 years! 💪🏿”

