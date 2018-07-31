“Tom Tom should endorse Bambam because her voice sounds so smooth” – Leo Dasilva

Leo Babarinde Dasilva has said Tom Tom should make fellow ex-housemate, Bambam their brand ambassador due to her smooth voice.

See his tweet below;

“Tom Tom should endorse Bambam because her voice sounds so smooth like Tom Tom is always in her throat.”

Recall, Leo and Cee C recently bagged an endorsement deal with Numatville Tourism Megacity.

The picture of the endorsement was captioned with:

“Big Brother Naija 2018 Celebrities, *Cynthia Nkemdili Nwadiora aka CECE & Leo Da Silver* joins the list of credible Nigerian celebrities as Ambassadors of Numatville Tourism Megacity. Gets complimentary plots of land each at the Nollywood Quarters of the Megacity worth millions of naira. – Let’s join hands together to uphold the emergence of Africa’s first & Largest National Tourism & Cultural Megacity in Nigeria… Endorsement confirmed by Hon. Amb. Jonathan Daniel”

