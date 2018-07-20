Entertainment, Gossip

Tonto Dikeh apologizes to former personal shopper whose bags she burnt publicly years ago

Nollywood Actress, Tonto Dikeh, in an Insta-live session about forgiveness, reached out and apologized to a personal shopper whose bags she burnt in 2015 after they fell out.

The personal shopper had raised hell on social media after alleging that Tonto didn’t pay for the bags.

Tonto Dikeh revealed that the bags in question were fake and after their heated internet exchange, burnt the bags and sent a video to the personal shopper.

Tonto is now asking for forgiveness as she actively pursues her quest to be a better woman.

Leave a Comment…

comments

Get More Customers, Place Targeted Ads on Information Nigeria From Just 30,000 Naira

Place Targeted Ads On Information Nigeria With Just 30,000 Naira, Watch Your Business Grow!

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details


Tags

You may also like

Woman addicted to sleeping with her Office Boss cries out

Dead man made to sit like he is playing Video game during his burial (Photos)

Beautiful Nigerian fire fighter is trending online for the right reasons… (photos)

Music: Reminisce – Faize Yi Ft. Falz & ShodyTheTurnUpKing

Man dupes Fiancee of N4.3m after Introduction Ceremony in Edo, goes on to marry another woman

Cristiano Ronaldo worshiped by fans as he touches down China (Photos)

Actress, Taiwo Aromokun celebrates her twins, Jaden and Jamie as they clock 5 years (Photos)

Bobby Shmurda Confirms He Will Be Released from Prison in 2020

Olu Jacobs’ daughter-in-law, Blessing Douglas claims her wedding cost over N10million

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *