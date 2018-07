Tonto Dikeh stormed her son’s school with a cake to thank his Teachers for teaching him how to read and write.

“TODAY WE WANT TO APPRECIATE OUR TEACHERS..I AM SO PRPUD OF MY SONS INTELLIGENCE AND YOU ALL CONTRIBITED TO THIS GLORY.. THANKS FOR YOUR PATIENT,LOVE AND ATTENTION.. WE LOVE YOU ALL FROM KING & I

#GRADUATIONCELEBRATIONINABIT #TEACHERS’’.

