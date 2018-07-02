Tonto Dikeh having second thoughts on celibacy because of Cold weather

A few weeks ago, Tonto Dikeh, claimed that she is celibate and in no rush for another relationship following her break up with ex husband Oladunni Churchill.

She caught everyone by surprise when she announced that she has not engaged in any sexual activity since her marriage ended as a result of her relationship with God.

Tonto has however not stopped dropping hints that she is ready to mingle, especially since she now has a gorgeous and enhanced body to show off to any man.

Earlier today while the weather blazed, the actress posted that she desperately needed a cuddle! This is so understandable considering the fact that winter came early in Nigeria.

Her fans have told her to cuddle with Jesus…