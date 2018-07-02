Entertainment

Tonto Dikeh having second thoughts on celibacy because of Cold weather

A few weeks ago, Tonto Dikeh, claimed that she is celibate and in no rush for another relationship following her break up with ex husband Oladunni Churchill.

She caught everyone by surprise when she announced that she has not engaged in any sexual activity since her marriage ended as a result of her relationship with God.

Tonto has however not stopped dropping hints that she is ready to mingle, especially since she now has a gorgeous and enhanced body to show off to any man.

Earlier today while the weather blazed, the actress posted that she desperately needed a cuddle! This is so understandable considering the fact that winter came early in Nigeria.

Her fans have told her to cuddle with Jesus…


You may also like

Mercy Aigbe, Laide Bakare, and other celebrities attend Faithia Williams’ mother burial ceremony (photos)

‘If I want your man, trust I’m going to get Him’ – Ahneeka tells trolls

Watch the moment Davido & his girlfriend, Chioma stormed Ooni of Ife’s Palace in a convoy

Ras Kimono: Burial date of late reggae legend announced

The Moment Davido & Chioma Stormed Ooni Of Ife’s Palace In A Convoy, With Security

“If I Want Your Man, Trust I’m Going To Get Him” – BBNaija Ahneeka Brags!

CeeC and Nina look all shades of fabulous as they step out together. (Photos)

“I saw the Otedola bridge fire in my dream” – Nollywood actress, Habibat Jinad claims

Blac Chyna now reportedly dating 19 year old boxer after breaking up with 18 year old YBN Almighty Jay.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *