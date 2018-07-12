Entertainment, Gossip

Tonto Dikeh, Mimi Orjiekwe declare support for Juliet Mgborukwe after evidence of domestic violence emerges

Tonto Dikeh and Mimi Orjiekwe have declared their support for actress Juliet Mgborukwe after she released videos and messages to prove her estranged husband Chima Ojukwu maltreated her during their marriage.

Tonto and Mimi, who both cited domestic violence when their marriages ended, apparently could relate to Juliet’s plight and they reached out to her via Instagram to offer support.

King Tonto wrote ;

Julie honey i can’t say i feel your pain cos we all hurt differently, I can’t say take this down because we all react differently but what i can say is don’t stay here for too long my GEE,, Go catch some great success, take care of your kids and be a brave woman… ooooo you hurt i know, hugs and kisses my love** This too shall pass, increase the love for your kids it helps ** MOST OF ALL PRAYER WORKS GEE IT WORKS

Mimi Orjiekwe wrote ;

Oh my baby am sorry all these happened … u disappionted no one,, the part i love d most is that your happy and in a better place, even with a good job.. You will get better and successful.. God gatchu already.. and we all love you, everything will fall in place

