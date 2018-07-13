Entertainment, Uncategorized

Tonto Dikeh Officially Changes Her Name To ‘King Tonto’

For a while, Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh has referred to herself as King Tonto and it seemed like it was never going to be more than a moniker.

But the controversial movie girl has announced that her first name has officially changed from Tonto to ‘King Tonto’.

She did this by posting a picture of her voter’s card which bears the new name and then another post to make the announcement with the caption:

“BEAR WITH ME WHILE I OPT FOR GREATNESS.. #KINGTONTO #KINGSHIP #ARGUE WITH YOUR BANK ACCOUNT??(Na joke ooo I ain’t prouding Ooo??#DROPS MIC”

The transition should come easy for her fans since she’s used it as her Instagram profile name for a while.


Tags

You may also like

There Is No Number One Artiste In Africa – Yemi Alade

Thunder kills 3 people in Ogun State

Serena Williams reaches Wimbledon final for the tenth time

Music: B-Red Ft CDQ — Run Come

‘You can’t beg for money then talk trash’… Tiwa Savage rants on Instagram

Fake ‘burn victim beggar’ busted in Anambra . (Photo)

Music: Waje Ft. Timaya – Kponlongo

Music: Timaya – To U

Latest Celebrity Mother, Cardi B shares first photo of her daughter Kulture

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *