Tonto Dikeh professes love to Bobrisky as they step out in black

Nollywood actress and mother of one, Tonto Dikeh shared photos of herself and Bobrisky posing in black outfits.

She posted the photos with the caption:

Love you so much Bob..

#friemdship #loyalty #LOVELIVESHERE.’

Controversial Nigerian male barbie Idris Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky has disclosed that Tonto Dikeh is his big sister.

The cross dresser told fans on Instagram this secret that has been hidden for so long and Tonto Dikeh who responded didn’t refute the statement.

During Tonto’s birthday bash, Bobrisky kissing the celebrant had tongues wagging on social media.

Bobrisky shared the clip showing them kissing with a text that reads: “My sis Tonto” and lovestruck emoji.

See photos below:

