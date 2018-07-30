Tonto Dikeh reveals getting a CCTV is the best investment she has ever made

Nollywood Actress, Tonto Dikeh has taken to Instagram to share the biggest investment she has ever made as a Parent.

The Actress considers her CCTV which enables her watch over her son, King as her biggest investment.

According to Tonto Dikeh, setting up the CCTV was necessary with all the evil going on in the world.

My best investment as a parent is my MOMMY CCTV, I VIEW AND WATCH EVERY CORNER OF MY HOME FROM ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD..

#MUMMYS MUST INVEST #WITH ALL THE EVIL IN THE WORLD ONE CANT BE TOO CAREFUL #SAFETY #MOTHERHOOD #MUMMIES DAYOUT BUT MY EYE STILL THEY PIKIN BODY #MOMSTER #KINGSMOM #KINGSEVERYTHING

Tonto Dikeh had before now penned down an emotional post to her son on his birthday. The actress who believes her son’s resilience will see him through the ups and downs of life, also revealed that she’s glad to be part of his life.

Dear Son,

When you came into this world, you brought a love into my heart that I had never before experienced. When you spoke your first word, when you walked your first steps, I was your biggest supporter and fan. With every developmental milestone you reached, I reveled in joy and celebration. You taught me the meaning of love—true, unconditional love.

Now you are older, and what an amazing person you’ve become! You have your own personality, your own thoughts and opinions, and your own sense of humor. You have your own interests, your own talents, and your own way of doing things. I celebrate your individuality and uniqueness and am so honored to be part of your life.

As you continue to grow and become an adult, you will live your own life…Life has its ups and downs and is not always fair, but I know your strength and resilience will see you through.

May you always know your worth and how incredibly precious you are! As your mom, it is my privilege to impart these important truths to you.GOD BLESS AND PROTECT YOU SON

#KINGANDRE #JUICYMAN #MYMINE#MYACE

