Tonto Dikeh reveals her 102-year old Grandma still drinks Stout

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh, just took to her Instagram page to share that her 102-year-old grandma is still very fit and still drinks stout.
The mom of one shared a FaceTime photo of her on her IG page and wrote:
Awwwwwww so emotional right now…
Just FaceTimed my 102years old GrandMa, Dude still drinks Stout
and has the sharpest mouth ever Liveth..She also has a very beautiful smile and few teeth lmaooo..
I LOVE YOU BOO
This is the woman I took after her HARDENED heart,Strength and I can do it all mentality from..
•
I really shld do this Often,She made me SOOOO HAPPY AND I KNOW WE MADE HER SO HAPPY TOO••
Thanks to Hanty Blessing for the Linkup..
#GRANDMA #4GENERATIONS #LOVE#FAMILY #STRENGTH #THEDIKEHS#RICHESTGRANDMA #LOCALWOMAN
#MAMARUMUOKWUTA #MAMADIMPA#ONEBONE
