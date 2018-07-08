Entertainment, Gossip

Tonto Dikeh reveals her 102-year old Grandma still drinks Stout

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh, just took to her Instagram page to share that her 102-year-old grandma is still very fit and still drinks stout.

The mom of one shared a FaceTime photo of her on her IG page and wrote:

Awwwwwww so emotional right now…

Just FaceTimed my 102years old GrandMa, Dude still drinks Stout

and has the sharpest mouth ever Liveth..She also has a very beautiful smile and few teeth lmaooo..

I LOVE YOU BOO

This is the woman I took after her HARDENED heart,Strength and I can do it all mentality from..

I really shld do this Often,She made me SOOOO HAPPY AND I KNOW WE MADE HER SO HAPPY TOO••

Thanks to Hanty Blessing for the Linkup..

#GRANDMA #4GENERATIONS #LOVE#FAMILY #STRENGTH #THEDIKEHS#RICHESTGRANDMA #LOCALWOMAN
#MAMARUMUOKWUTA #MAMADIMPA#ONEBONE

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Nigerian man proposes to his girlfriend in public, he receives a dirty slap (Video)

Davido’s Bentley Bentayga arrives Nigeria (Video)

Nollywood Actor, Ayo Badmus says he doesn’t show emotions, even to his kids

TeeBillz subtly shades Tiwa Savage with IG post

Music: Small Doctor – Japa (Freestyle)

Laura Ikeji says her wedding photos were photoshopped

PSquare’s Paul Okoye Celebrates His Twins’ First Birthday

Paul Okoye celebrates his Twins’ first birthday with lovely photos

Peter Okoye claps back at troll who criticized him for showing off Louis Vuitton

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *