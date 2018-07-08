Tonto Dikeh reveals her 102-year old Grandma still drinks Stout

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh, just took to her Instagram page to share that her 102-year-old grandma is still very fit and still drinks stout.

The mom of one shared a FaceTime photo of her on her IG page and wrote:

Awwwwwww so emotional right now…

Just FaceTimed my 102years old GrandMa, Dude still drinks Stout

and has the sharpest mouth ever Liveth..She also has a very beautiful smile and few teeth lmaooo..

I LOVE YOU BOO

This is the woman I took after her HARDENED heart,Strength and I can do it all mentality from..

•

I really shld do this Often,She made me SOOOO HAPPY AND I KNOW WE MADE HER SO HAPPY TOO••

Thanks to Hanty Blessing for the Linkup..

#GRANDMA #4GENERATIONS #LOVE#FAMILY #STRENGTH #THEDIKEHS#RICHESTGRANDMA #LOCALWOMAN

#MAMARUMUOKWUTA #MAMADIMPA#ONEBONE

