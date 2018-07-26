Tonto Dikeh shares a sneak peak of her office under construction (Photo)

Tonto Dikeh has kick started the construction of her new office for her foundation known as the TONTODIKEHFOUNDATION.
The popular actress turned evangelist share a sneak peak photo of the ongoing construction adding that it is part of her plans for the future.
The mother of one is known to reach out to a large number of persons in Nigeria and it’s environs through her foundation so it is no surprise that she is making a huge and positive move to enhance the growth of her foundation.
Sharing a photo of the office she wrote;
Not all Thursdays are for throwbacks, some are for the FUTURE…
#KINGTONTO #THE TONTODIKEHFOUNDATION #YOUTH EMPOWERMENT STARTUP FUND INITATIVE #YESFI •
TOMMORROW WE LAUNCH #YESFI 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻
GO FOLLOW @td_yesfi
