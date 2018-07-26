Entertainment, Gossip

Tonto Dikeh shares a sneak peak of her office under construction (Photo)

Tonto Dikeh has kick started the construction of her new office for her foundation known as the TONTODIKEHFOUNDATION.

The popular actress turned evangelist share a sneak peak photo of the ongoing construction adding that it is part of her plans for the future.

The mother of one is known to reach out to a large number of persons in Nigeria and it’s environs through her foundation so it is no surprise that she is making a huge and positive move to enhance the growth of her foundation.

Sharing a photo of the office she wrote;

Not all Thursdays are for throwbacks, some are for the FUTURE…
#KINGTONTO #THE TONTODIKEHFOUNDATION #YOUTH EMPOWERMENT STARTUP FUND INITATIVE #YESFI •
TOMMORROW WE LAUNCH #YESFI 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻
GO FOLLOW @td_yesfi

See photo below:

Leave a Comment…

comments

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details

Discover The Breakthrough Trading Method Young Nigerian Uses To Make $329.13 Weekly Online. Full Details


Tags

You may also like

“Social media is a fictitious place that could make you end in jail” – Dolapo Badmus advises Nigerians

NYSC is an effective tool for national unity – Governor Ikpeazu says

“President Buhari has no free money to give, but he has a better future for all of us” – Lady, says

Osun Election: Drop Adeleke as flagbearer, seven PDP gov aspirants tell party

Davido set to release another hit music, asks for prayers

Simi turn heads as she slays in beautiful ankara outfit

Wizkid’s 3rd babymama accused of not flaunting her other kids

Photos: The Super Sexy Body on Kylie Jenner

Sell Gift Cards in Nigeria at Best Rates

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *