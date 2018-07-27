Tonto Dikeh Shares Sneak Peek Of Her Tonto Dikeh Foundation Office Under Construction

Award winning Nollywood actress and philanthropist, Tonto Dikeh has shared a sneak peek of her office which is under construction.

The popular actress turned evangelist has kick started the construction of her new office for her foundation known as the TONTODIKEHFOUNDATION

According to the mother of one who also revealed some of her plans for the future, the foundation is for youth empowerment startup.

Sharing a photo of the office she wrote;

Not all Thursdays are for throwbacks, some are for the FUTURE…

#KINGTONTO #THE TONTODIKEHFOUNDATION #YOUTH EMPOWERMENT STARTUP FUND INITATIVE #YESFI •

TOMMORROW WE LAUNCH #YESFI 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻

GO FOLLOW @td_yesfi