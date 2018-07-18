Entertainment, Gossip

Tonto Dikeh warns Parents to watch their Children more during this holiday season

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has written to Nigerian Parents on how they should be watchful of their kids during the long school holiday season.

In a lenghty post, Tonto Dikeh says:

“now that the holidays are here take note of the following child molestation, sexual abuse, rape, child predators are everywhere seeking whom to devour. You really dont want to see this happen to your angels (boys or girls). Be extra careful. Know where your children or Nannies/wards are per time’.

“Leave them (Your kids) with very responsible and reasonable not just respectable adult jerks. Please Avoid leaving children alone,with strangers and Sometimes even with some type of friends and family. Apply safety measures in and around the house.

“Secure your home. Personally I went all out with cctv camera which allows me to watch my home thru my phone from any part of the world.Be vigilant. Check why your kids are in love with an adult and check why some adults repel and scare them.

“Dont be caught up in this wayward society, Pay extra attention to your kids this holiday.

“The church isn’t a safe place,Watch your kids everywhere.. Don’t feel too comfort in a religious gathering,Remember The devil loves Good places too.

“Holidaymakers. Don’t send your kids off to your grannies without trusted helps around. Grannies are weak, vulnerable and not so disciplined anymore. Dont burden them with children stress. Dont accommodate other kids you cant care for in the name of holiday. Watch your teenagers.Get closer to your children and Nannies/wards this holiday.

“Keep close,embrace your children ,pray and play together. They can watch television but be mindful what goes into their mind. Most of the time,a lot of accidents could have been avoided. Take them to visit orphanages so they appreciate life more. What more can I say”.

