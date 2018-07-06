Toolz clocks 36, gives out N200,000

Media personality and wife, Toolz is 36 today.

She took to Instagram to celebrate her 36th birthday with her fans, she also decided to give out N200K lucky winners deserving of the money.

She wrote:

“Happy birthday to me!!! 🎉🎊🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎊🎊🎊🎊

I’m so grateful and happy and even more grateful!

I was ready to write a long essay…but that’s it…I’m just super grateful to God for everything!!! #GodsGotMe

Since I’m in a super awesome mood, let me transfer some of that positive energy.

I’m giving out N50,000 to 4 people, all you need to do is leave a comment below telling me what you would do with the money.

As I normally do, I will pick the 4 winners at random, and they get the cash. Please include #ToolzBirthdayGiveaway when you answer”.

