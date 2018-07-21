Tope Alabi In Pains As Fraudster Extort Money In Her Name On Instagram

Tope Alabi couldn’t hide the pain she felt in her soul over the disheartening scam carried out by some faceless persons who used her name to extort money from members of the public by creating a cloned profile of the singer on Instagram.

Tope Alabi, also known as Ore ti o common, and as Agbo Jesu, is a Nigerian gospel singer, film music composer and actress.

In a chat with Saturday Beat, the ace singer said the embarrassment incident has caused her a lot of pain.

She said:

“The pain that these fraudsters have caused me by using my name to extort money from people is too much.

“People have been paying money into an account they provided, thinking that I am the one they are relating with. This is so disheartening because even if I need money, I run to God.

“I am not suspecting anybody at the moment. I got to know about this when people called me to say that they had paid money into a particular account following a request from me.

“Since I discovered this, the person has shut down the account. It is really so painful.”