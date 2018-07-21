Entertainment, Trending

Tope Alabi In Pains As Fraudster Extort Money In Her Name On Instagram

Tope Alabi couldn’t hide the pain she felt in her soul over the disheartening scam carried out by some faceless persons who used her name to extort money from members of the public by creating a cloned profile of the singer on Instagram.

Tope Alabi, also known as Ore ti o common, and as Agbo Jesu, is a Nigerian gospel singer, film music composer and actress.

In a chat with Saturday Beat, the ace singer said the embarrassment incident has caused her a lot of pain.

She said:

“The pain that these fraudsters have caused me by using my name to extort money from people is too much.

“People have been paying money into an account they provided, thinking that I am the one they are relating with. This is so disheartening because even if I need money, I run to God.

“I am not suspecting anybody at the moment. I got to know about this when people called me to say that they had paid money into a particular account following a request from me.

“Since I discovered this, the person has shut down the account. It is really so painful.”


You may also like

Oby Ezekwesili replies a troll who slammed her for saying national carrier must fail

10-year-old girl dies after Female genital circumcision

‘It’s a Huge Scam’ – PDP Slams Nigerian Air Launch

Mother of Five Declares for Presidency

155 Nigerians Who Were In Russia Are Back In Abuja (Photos)

SARS Officers “are doing a very wonderful job” – IGP Idris

Policemen allegedly beat Chief Magistrate & Lawyers for acquitting Robbery Suspects

ACP Yomi Shogunle says Nigerian Police don’t Beat Nursing Mothers & Nigerians Provide Receipts to the Contrary

Jealous teenager stabs girlfriend to death, dumps corpse by roadside

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *