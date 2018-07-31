Local News

Trailer Loses Control, Crashes Into Compound In Lagos (Photos)

 

The accident scene

A Twitter user, Omotola Tunmiike has taken to the platform to complain about trailers losing control and breaking into her compound.

According to her, it happened sometime last year, and it has happened again yesterday.

She wrote; “So sometime last year, I tweeted pictures of a trailer losing control and breaking into my compound…the same thing just happened again, please who knows where I can report this factory”

