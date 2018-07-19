Entertainment, Gossip

TV Personalities, Marian & Charles Anazodo, celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary

Media personalities, Marian and Charles Anazodo, are celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary today  as a couple July 19th.

The couple got married on July 19th 2003 and have two children, a boy and a girl.

Marian on her IG page wrote:

”15 yrs ago I said I do…Today I say I DO ??????. I knew I made a great decision then but I never realized what an amazing life adventure I had started with you! You are so much more than what dreams are made of! My knight in shining armor, the wind beneath my wings, my personal cheerleading squad!!! You make me believe in the impossible! My Dim??! Yours always and forever ?”.

You may remember Marian Arthur from her days on NTA, now she is Marian Anazodo and she’s still working in media as the host of hit TV show Knorr Taste Quest. Her husband Charles Anazodo is a seasoned sports analyst and broadcaster.

