Local News

Twinning Up! Adorable Photos Of Grandmothers Who Are Twins Melt Hearts

 

The twin grandmothers

A Twitter user identified as Bari Bash (@Say_kash), has taken to the social networking platform to share the photos of his grandmother and her twin sister, who are still twinning in style despite their old age.

The stylish twins were captured on camera in matching denim dresses, hairstyles, and they look so adorable, as both of them also wore glasses.

Bari who shared the photos of his grandmother and her twins online wrote; “My grandma and her twin ❤️ My Hearts.”

The identity of the twins or where the photos were taken, were not ascertained by TORI News as at the time of filing this report.

See another photo below;

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

UK Offers To Assist FG In Securing Release Of Leah Sharibu

Nasarawa Group Rejects Cattle Ranches

Heartbreaking: Thai Diver Dies While Working To Rescue 12 Young Boys Trapped Inside Cave

Man Utd Look To Beat Juventus To Ronaldo

I Will Not Receive Buhari When He Comes To Ekiti On The 10th – Fayose

The BBNaija Triad: Teddy A, Leo DaSilva & Rico Swavey Cover VL Magazine Latest Issue (Photos)

Your Land Or Your Life,This Is worse Than Animal Farm – Oyedepo Blasts

Lady Narrowly Escapes Death After Jumping Out Of A Bus About To Somersault In Lagos (Photos)

We Have Majority In National Assembly To Impeach Buhari – Reformer-APC Threatens

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *