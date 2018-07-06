Twinning Up! Adorable Photos Of Grandmothers Who Are Twins Melt Hearts

The twin grandmothers

A Twitter user identified as Bari Bash (@Say_kash), has taken to the social networking platform to share the photos of his grandmother and her twin sister, who are still twinning in style despite their old age.

The stylish twins were captured on camera in matching denim dresses, hairstyles, and they look so adorable, as both of them also wore glasses.

Bari who shared the photos of his grandmother and her twins online wrote; “My grandma and her twin ❤️ My Hearts.”

The identity of the twins or where the photos were taken, were not ascertained by TORI News as at the time of filing this report.

See another photo below;

My grandma and her twin ❤️ My Hearts pic.twitter.com/cHFTYgD4tD

— Bari Bash (@Say_kash) July 4, 2018

