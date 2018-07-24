Twins rape teenager for 9 months; said they were teaching her what to do when she gets a boyfriend

Twin brothers have been jailed after they repeatedly raped and sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl over a period of months.

The convicts Steven and Stanley Muchemwa, aged 31, were sentenced to 14 and 15 years respectively. They were sentenced yesterday at Bolton Crown Court after a judge branded the abuse “particularly shocking”.

The offences occurred at the twins’ home in Dunsop Drive, Bolton, where both men raped her, usually in their bedroom and sometimes when other children were also sleeping in the same room.

During the course of the trial the girl’s mother told Judge Graeme Smith that her world had “come crashing down around her” when she heard what had been happening.

The girl’s mother said she was “completely shocked” after her daughter revealed the ordeal to the head teacher at her school and “devastated” that she had trusted the men to take care of her.

The court heard that Steven first started touching the girl early in 2016 when she was just 10 years old, while the pair would go on to rape her in the school summer holidays after she had turned 11.

Prosecuting, Kathryn Johnson, said: “Stanley would tell her he was teaching her what to do for when she had a boyfriend.”.

Ms Johnson went on to say that Stanley had told the girl she would get into trouble if she told anyone about what had been happening. She told her head teacher in October 2016, in what Judge Smith described as a “brave decision”.