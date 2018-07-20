Twitter Appoints Okonjo-Iweala to its Board of Directors

Social media giant Twitter has appointed former Nigerian Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and former World Bank chief Robert Zoellick as directors on its reshuffled board.

This comes as Marjorie Scardino, who joined Twitter in 2013 and became the first female board member, will be stepping down from the Board for personal reasons at the end of the year.

“Ngozi and Bob are distinguished leaders with unparalleled global perspective and policy expertise,” said Omid Kordestani, Executive Chairman of Twitter. “We are confident they will be incredible assets to Twitter as we continue to focus on driving transparency and making Twitter a safer, healthier place for everyone who uses our service.

Responding to the appointment, Dr Okonjo-Iweala said she’s thrilled with the opportunity to serve in such a capacity.

“Twitter is a powerful platform that continues to be used as a strong connector for the global community, and I’m thrilled to be a part of the team,” she said.

“As we strive to build a better world for tomorrow, Twitter can amplify messages and drive critical conversations around today’s most important issues. I look forward to partnering with Twitter’s talented directors and leadership team as we work to leverage the power of Twitter for good.”

Excited to work with @Jack and an incredible team on the Board of Twitter, a global platform that is such a strong connector of people and ideas. — Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (@NOIweala) July 19, 2018

Zoellick is also appreciative of the new challenge.

“I’m honored to join a company as purposeful as Twitter,” he said. “Twitter has made meaningful progress in expanding and encouraging global dialogue and creativity on its platform, and I’m privileged to work with Jack, Omid and the rest of the Board to continue the strong momentum underway.”

Twitter has over the years emerged as the trendiest of social media sites, with world leaders, governments, celebrities and leaders of thought preferring it to pass information and engage in real-time events.