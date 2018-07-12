Twitter user call out Forbes for calling Kylie Jenner a “self-made billionaire”

Kylie Jenner has been described on Forbes Magazine’s latest issue as a “Self-made billionaire.”

The publication branded her the ‘cosmetics queen’, declaring on the cover: “At 21, she’s set to be the youngest-ever self-made billionaire. Welcome to the era of extreme fame leverage.”

According to the publication, Kylie – who is set to turn 21 on August 10 – is currently worth an estimated $900million thanks to her cosmetics line.

The Internet immediately lit up with reaction, with even Dictionary.com appearing to throw shade.

On Wednesday it tweeted the definition: ‘Self-made means having succeeded in life unaided.

‘Used in a sentence: Forbes says that Kylie Jenner is a self-made woman,’ it added, posting a link to the Forbes article.

Many more on Twitter took offense, with one pointing out that “calling kylie jenner a ‘self-made billionaire’ is like claiming you made soup from scratch because you opened a can and reheated it.”

“For the love of God, I seriously want to break something when I see the very epitome of privilege described as “self-made”. For f*** sake, if you start the 40-yard dash on the 39-yard line, you are NOT self-made,” a second posted.

“Self-made? Really? It’s easy to become a billionaire when you’re parents are millionaires…It’s called generational wealth + nepotism. Try Oprah Winfrey, who was raised on a small Mississippi farm by her grandmother, for self-made *whispers Kylie also isn’t a billionaire yet*” a third tweeted.

A fourth asked: “Does Forbes know what Self Made means?”

Another claimed “Calling Kylie Jenner self made is like saying cardi b spelled “kulture” right.”

The daughter of Kris Jenner, 62, gave her low-cut gowns a rest to pose for the cover, opting instead for business chic in a dark blazer with her long locks pulled back.

See screenshots of reactions below:

