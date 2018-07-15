Twitter user gets savage response after saying “being broke at 25 means you’re poor”

You know how people just go on to social media to make interesting theses about certain issues in life – some of these people usually make sense, while some others… well… don’t make an atom of sense!

A Twitter user thought it wise to take her thesis to Twitter – a social media community that has the savagest of users – and got a response that’ll leave you in stitches.

According to Iwalewa,

Being broke ends at 25. After 25 you’re no longer broke; you’re poor!

Quite an interesting notion but seems to lack wisdom in each letter written – a user made sure to let her in on the lack of wisdom in her tweet as he replied as thus,

So is being childish and making childish tweets like this. After 25, you’re no longer childish, you’re stupid.

Well, ouch!

