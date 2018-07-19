Entertainment, Gossip, News

Two Nigerians arrested with drugs concealed in stockfish

The Narcotics Control Board (NACOB) has arrested two Nigerians for attempting to traffic narcotics through the General Post Office in Accra.

The suspects, Theophilus Biney, alias Godwin Orji, a. k. a ‘Goody’, 37 years; and Jeff Nnaana-K, 36 years, both resident in Ghana, were picked up by officials of NACOB at different locations for their involvement in an attempt to traffic Methamphetamine, a narcotic drug to The Philippines.

A statement issued by the Communication and Media Relations Unit of NACOB on Thursday, 19 July, said: “Godwin Orji was apprehended after attempting to post the parcels of stockfish which contained 21.7kgs of Methamphetamine.

Nigerians arrested

Orji, upon his arrest, admitted ownership of the package when interrogated and revealed that the parcels were given to him by Jeff Nnaana-K to be sent to one Victor, resident in The Philippines.

Nnaana-K, upon his arrest, narrated that the consignments were not his, but were given to him by one Offor based in Nigeria to be given to Orji, the sender. The two suspects have been arraigned.”

Leave a Comment…

comments

Place Targeted Ads On Information Nigeria With Just 30,000 Naira, Watch Your Business Grow!

Get More Customers, Place Targeted Ads on Information Nigeria From Just 30,000 Naira

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details


Tags

You may also like

Ben Bruce calls for Voting by Text after Ekiti Guber Poll

Ruggedman responds to Police PRO, Dolapo Badmus after Shogunle showdown

Blackface slammed with 50million Lawsuit by 2Baba

Bobrisky Shares throwback photo, says “Each time I remember my previous life I thank God”

Women expose man who slid into their DMs to send indecent photos

Prison Beauty Queen, Ruth Kamande sentenced to death for killing boyfriend

Comedian A.Y’s birthday message to Kate Henshaw leaves fans awed

Man wears female veil in Dubai to spy on cheating wife

Gay Activist, Bisi Alimi says Nigerian God and Pastors are frauds

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *