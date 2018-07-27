Two Sex Workers Arraigned In Court After Fighting At A Hotel In Lagos

Two sisters operating as sex workers, Chinwe Chukwu, 28 and her younger sister Emmanuella Eze, 22, have been arrested for engaging in a public brawl over clients in a popular hotel in Lagos. The incident happened at the popular hotel located at Dr Fredrick Fashenu Avenue in Ago Okota, Lagos, where they operated as workers.

It was gathered that the suspects were related and were from the same village from the eastern part of the country.

It was learnt that the elder sister, Chinwe had travelled to their village and brought Emmanuella to the hotel and taught her how to operate as a worker.

Over time, Emmanuella tried to build her own clientele and she started poaching Chinwe’s clients. That did not go down well with Chinwe who confronted her and asked her not to sleep with her clients. Emmanuella replied that any client was at liberty to make choices as she did not force them to come to her.

That led to exchange of hot words and later degenerated into a public brawl which disrupted the business activities at the hotel.

The matter was reported to the police at Ago Palace Division; they were arrested and detained at the police station.

However, when the parties failed to maintain peace as advised by the police, they were charged before Isolo Magistrates court for conduct likely to cause breach of public peace.

They pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Inspector Rita Momah, did not oppose their being granted bail. Thus, the Presiding Magistrate, Mrs. O.A. Adegite, granted them bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

They were remanded in prison custody pending when they will perfect their bail condition.

The matter was adjourned till 15th August, 2018.