Two students nearly chased to death by SARS operatives (Photos)

Two students of the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo have been hospitalized after having an accident while being chased by SARS operatives on Wednesday.

According to reports, Seun Ogunmola and Deborah Iyanuoluwa, both Accounting students, were assumed to be fraudsters, hence the chase.

Ogunmola, however, lost control of the car and crashed it. After the accident, the officers abandoned them and fled.

However, they were later rescued by some bystanders and rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Owo. It was learnt that the car was borrowed by Ogunmola from his lodge’s president who is also a student of the Polytechnic.

