Entertainment, Gossip

Two women slam Banky W for driving an expired Range Rover SUV (Video)

In a video that has emerged online, Banky W is shopping for groceries at a mall and then took his purchases to his car after he was done.

On sighting his car which is a Range Rover SUV,two ladies whose face did not show started commenting on the car.

The ladies slammed Banky and Adesua for driving such a car saying it is expired and that he couldn’t even customise it.

Their comments visibly irritated Don Jazzy and he took to the comment section of the post shared on Instablog9ja to slam the ladies.

He wrote: “Disgusting shallow minded good for nothing people that will never succeed in life. No be curse but f that’s how they think then I’m really sorry for them.”

Photo of some people’s reaction below:

Watch Video below:

Leave a Comment…

comments

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details

Place Targeted Ads On Information Nigeria With Just 30,000 Naira, Watch Your Business Grow!

Get More Customers, Place Targeted Ads on Information Nigeria From Just 30,000 Naira


Tags

You may also like

VP Yemi Osinbajo Celebrates his wife with a Lovely Birthday Message

Ekiti Election: Tragedy As Pastor Accidentally knocks down boy celebrating APC’s Ekiti victory

Pastor Chris Okotie asks PDP, APC to adopt him as presidential candidate

Ekiti Election : EFCC is coming for outgoing Governor, Ayo Fayose (Photo)

DJ Xclusive, DJ Kaywise leads Nigeria Top 10 Party DJ of 2018

Kemi Adeosun gets new appointment amid NYSC certificate scandal

Peter Okoye gets first award nomination since the Psquare duo breakup

Jorginho To Chelsea Is A Done Deal

My daughter will not do the things I had to do – Nudist, Maheeda says

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *