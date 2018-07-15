Two women slam Banky W for driving an expired Range Rover SUV (Video)

In a video that has emerged online, Banky W is shopping for groceries at a mall and then took his purchases to his car after he was done.

On sighting his car which is a Range Rover SUV,two ladies whose face did not show started commenting on the car.

The ladies slammed Banky and Adesua for driving such a car saying it is expired and that he couldn’t even customise it.

Their comments visibly irritated Don Jazzy and he took to the comment section of the post shared on Instablog9ja to slam the ladies.

He wrote: “Disgusting shallow minded good for nothing people that will never succeed in life. No be curse but f that’s how they think then I’m really sorry for them.”

Photo of some people’s reaction below:

Watch Video below:

