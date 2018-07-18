UCH Ibadan denies administering expired vaccine

UCH Ibadan was accused by one Mr. Ore Afolayan of administering an expired and fake vaccine to his son sometime last week.

Tweeting @TheOreAfolayan, he said:

“I got to the clinic late. I was the last in the queue and I held my son down for a shot of Penta vaccine.

“When I looked at the bottle, I wanted to ask the nurse why the vaccine was so small, but I guessed that, since they had used it for other kids, it was the right dosage for them.

“But I realized that the expiry date on the bottle had since passed (June 18).

“I was shocked. When I asked why, the nurses said it was what they had been using. I showed her where the expiry date was boldly written because she kept saying it was the date of production.”

The UCH authorities later responded to Afolayan’s tweet via the hospital’s official Twitter handle, describing his allegation as false. UCH said:

“The allegation of administration of expired Penta vaccine is false and a detail surrounding this matter is being investigated by all stakeholders.”

