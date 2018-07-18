Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

UCH Ibadan denies administering expired vaccine

UCH Ibadan was accused by one Mr. Ore Afolayan of administering an expired and fake vaccine to his son sometime last week.

Tweeting @TheOreAfolayan, he said:

“I got to the clinic late. I was the last in the queue and I held my son down for a shot of Penta vaccine.

“When I looked at the bottle, I wanted to ask the nurse why the vaccine was so small, but I guessed that, since they had used it for other kids, it was the right dosage for them.

“But I realized that the expiry date on the bottle had since passed (June 18).

“I was shocked. When I asked why, the nurses said it was what they had been using. I showed her where the expiry date was boldly written because she kept saying it was the date of production.”

The UCH authorities later responded to Afolayan’s tweet via the hospital’s official Twitter handle, describing his allegation as false. UCH said:

“The allegation of administration of expired Penta vaccine is false and a detail surrounding this matter is being investigated by all stakeholders.”

Leave a Comment…

comments

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details

Place Targeted Ads On Information Nigeria With Just 30,000 Naira, Watch Your Business Grow!

Get More Customers, Place Targeted Ads on Information Nigeria From Just 30,000 Naira


Tags

You may also like

Man Slaps His Girlfriend For Wanting To Fry Four Eggs For Herself (Photo)

Lady finds out her man is cheating after checking the quantity of his sperm. (Whatsapp screenshot)

Destiny Child’s Michelle Williams seeks depression treatment in mental facility

Twitter users share stories of why hospitals insist on payment first, says Patients refuse to pay after treatment

8-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Usain Bolt set to join Australian Soccer Team

Ronaldo sends a message to Messi after his unveiling as Juventus player

Reno Omokri publishes book titled, “Leah Shuaibu: The Girl Boko Haram Left Behind”

‘How to Identify ‘real’ SARS officers’ – Ruggedman shares video

Suspected yahoo boy who killed girlfriend breaks down before being remanded in prison

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *