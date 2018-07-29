Uche Ogbodo shares beautiful photos of herself and her daughter in matching outfits

Nollywood Actress, Uche Ogbodo has taken to her social media page to celebrate her daughter

To celebrate her 4th birthday, actress Uche Ogbodo had a photo session with her daughter, Mildred, in matching outfits and the pictures are absolutely beautiful.

Uche who shared the photos on her IG page, wrote

”4 years Don Waka , we still dey carry go , nobody waka no body go solo, Baba God ooo nah your gracey ooo nah your gracey oooo, adukpe ooo {styleplus }

Four years ago I could never have pictured you as pretty and smart as you are Today Mildred. No feeling in the world can be compared to the feelings of love and pride I feel when ever I look at you. You have grown so much in these four years and I don’t care what the world may see, but I think you are the coolest most beautiful baby girl in the whole wide world . I love you just the way you are @mildredshine Happy Birthday my baby

