UI Ranked Nigeria’s Best, ABUAD Tops Private Varsities

 

File Photo

The University of Ibadan, Oyo State has been adjudged the best Nigerian university in the July Webometric ranking of world universities.

The 70-year-old Nigerian premier university emerged the best among 100 Nigerian tertiary institutions but was rated 905 in the world.

This was as eight-year-old Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti was rated as the best private university in the country, having emerged second overall best in Nigeria and 2,287 in the world.

Another private varsity, Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State, was rated third best university in Nigeria and 2,824 in the world ahead of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, which rated fourth in Nigeria and 3,050 in the world.

Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife was rated fifth best Nigerian varsity and 3,545 in the world, ahead of the University of Port Harcourt; and Federal University of Technology, Owerri.

University of Lagos, Akoka, appeared in the eighth position among Nigerian higher institutions and ranked 5,025 in the world. Ahmadu Bello University and the University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Ogun State,  completed the list of the first 10 universities in the country.

In a statement on Sunday, Tunde Olofintila of ABUAD said the institution was founded by a renowned Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Aare Afe Babalola, to tackle the decay in Nigeria’s national education.

He said ABUAD was set up to “be a practical example of how problems militating against the growth of Nigerian universities can be solved and lead others in quality and functional education.”

“In the eight years of its existence, the university is popularly known as the fastest growing university in Africa. Its College of Law was acknowledged as the Best College of Law in West Africa by the NUC, while the College of Engineering was described by the Nigeria Society of Engineering as the template for engineering education in the country. The college has won global awards in London and USA,” he added.

