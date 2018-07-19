Trending

UK-based lady laments as fraudster goes shopping with her card in Nigeria

A Nigerian Lady who is based in the UK has taken to her facebook profile to lament bitterly after she became a victim of internet fraudsters.

The Lady identified as Edith Okereke could not understand how these fraudsters sleep after they spend someone else’s hard earned money illegally.

She wrote ;

I live in the UK. My debit card is with me and not missing. Someone else is using my debit card in Nigeria!! Like WTF?? How do these people sleep at night knowing fully well that they are spending somebody’s hard earned money illegally!!!

 

UK-based lady bitterly laments as fraudster goes shopping with her card in Nigeria

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on


You may also like

“I’m in love with him, i won’t mind marrying him” – Female Twitter user gushes over Uber driver

Oby Ezekwesili slams critics, maintains that ‘Nigerian air’ is a waste

Ben Bruce advocates voting by text message

INEC announces new timetable for registration

The Death of Nigerians are now just numbers – Donald Duke

Meet The Ekiti State First Lady-In-Waiting, Bisi Fayemi (Photos)

FRSC reveals plans to use Breathalyzers to test Drunk Drivers

‘He’s human, he’s bound to make mistakes’ – Lady supports her cheating Boyfriend

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 19th July

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *