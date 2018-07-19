UK-based lady laments as fraudster goes shopping with her card in Nigeria

A Nigerian Lady who is based in the UK has taken to her facebook profile to lament bitterly after she became a victim of internet fraudsters.

The Lady identified as Edith Okereke could not understand how these fraudsters sleep after they spend someone else’s hard earned money illegally.

She wrote ;

I live in the UK. My debit card is with me and not missing. Someone else is using my debit card in Nigeria!! Like WTF?? How do these people sleep at night knowing fully well that they are spending somebody’s hard earned money illegally!!!