Entertainment, Gossip

UK Mums Throw ‘Period Parties’ For Daughters

We all love a good party. Great music, catch ups with friends and, most importantly, lots of cake. It could be a birth, a marriage, or your daughter getting her period.

Mums in the UK are now celebrating their daughter’s time of the month, and there’s a very important reason why.

Many young girls can be worried about starting their period and often feel too embarrassed to talk about it with friends or family members.So the parties are intended to be a safe space where girls can discuss periods and learn more about what they involve.

It’s an attempt to end the stigma surrounding periods and normalise the natural cycle.

And it’s a pretty interesting way to do it – complete with uterus cakes and tampon goodie bags.

The concept originated in America, and became a bit of a trend after one party hit the headlines.

Leave a Comment…

comments

Get More Customers, Place Targeted Ads on Information Nigeria From Just 30,000 Naira

Place Targeted Ads On Information Nigeria With Just 30,000 Naira, Watch Your Business Grow!

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details


Tags

You may also like

Davido can’t wait to spend Forever with his boo, Chioma

Apply for a UNICAF Scholarship and study for a Bachelor’s, Master’s or Doctorate degree!

Cee-C shuns beard gang members at Falz’s event (Video)

Marriage list a church in Warri presents to intending couples will blow your mind

Nigerian Man celebrates his Mom, who got called to bar, after pausing her dreams to nurture theirs

‘IF changed my life’ – Davido says as he thanks Tekno

Unknown ship spotted at Elegushi Beach (Photos)

“I Wish I Had A Man” – Toke Makinwa Opens Up In A Live Instagram Video

Dakore Egbuson Akande In Swimsuit (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *