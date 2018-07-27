Entertainment, Gossip

Unicaf University is offering up to 75% Scholarships for its online Bachelor’s, Master’s and PhD’s!

Apply today and make the most out of this life changing opportunity!

Unicaf University is a Pan African independent, recognised university, combining the best elements of international education, offering high quality internationally recognised qualifications.

The University has branch campuses and or learning centres in 9 different countries in Africa and is registered and approved by the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) in Malawi and the Higher Education Authority of Zambia (HEA).

Advantages of to studying with Unicaf University

  • Low Cost – through the  UNICAF Scholarship Programme you pay only a small portion of the fees.
  • Accreditation – you earn an internationally recognised undergraduate or postgraduate degree
  • Easy Access – you have 24/7 online access to course material, via the state-of-the-art virtual learning environment.
  • Easy Registration – you apply, you receive admission, you are awarded a scholarship  and you commence your studies

Programmes offered include:

Bachelor’s degrees 

  • BA Business Administration
  • BA Hospitality Management
  • BSc Computer Science
  • BSc Accounting
  • BSc Accounting and Finance
  • BA Economics and Business
  • BSc Finance
  • BSc Supply Chain Management and Logistics
  • BSc Electronics Engineering
  • Level 6 Diploma in Accounting and Financial Management

Master’s degrees 

  • Master in Business Administration – MBA
  • MBA Management
  • MBA Finance
  • MBA Oil & Gas Management
  • MBA Management Information Systems
  • MBA Health Management
  • Master of Public Administration – MPA
  • MA Education
  • MSc Organisational Psychology
  • MA Psychology
  • MSc Managerial Psychology
  • MSc Health Management
  • MSc Web Design and Development
  • Master of Laws – LLM

Doctorate degrees 

  • PhD – Doctorate of Philosophy
  • DBA – Doctorate of Business Administration
  • EdD – Doctorate of Education

Click here to apply for an up to 75% UNICAF Scholarship today!

