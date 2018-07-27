Unicaf University is offering up to 75% Scholarships for its online Bachelor’s, Master’s and PhD’s!

Apply today and make the most out of this life changing opportunity!

Unicaf University is a Pan African independent, recognised university, combining the best elements of international education, offering high quality internationally recognised qualifications.

The University has branch campuses and or learning centres in 9 different countries in Africa and is registered and approved by the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) in Malawi and the Higher Education Authority of Zambia (HEA).

Advantages of to studying with Unicaf University

Low Cost – through the UNICAF Scholarship Programme you pay only a small portion of the fees.

Accreditation – you earn an internationally recognised undergraduate or postgraduate degree

Easy Access – you have 24/7 online access to course material, via the state-of-the-art virtual learning environment.

Easy Registration – you apply, you receive admission, you are awarded a scholarship and you commence your studies

Programmes offered include:

Bachelor’s degrees

BA Business Administration

BA Hospitality Management

BSc Computer Science

BSc Accounting

BSc Accounting and Finance

BA Economics and Business

BSc Finance

BSc Supply Chain Management and Logistics

BSc Electronics Engineering

Level 6 Diploma in Accounting and Financial Management

Master’s degrees

Master in Business Administration – MBA

MBA Management

MBA Finance

MBA Oil & Gas Management

MBA Management Information Systems

MBA Health Management

Master of Public Administration – MPA

MA Education

MSc Organisational Psychology

MA Psychology

MSc Managerial Psychology

MSc Health Management

MSc Web Design and Development

Master of Laws – LLM

Doctorate degrees

PhD – Doctorate of Philosophy

DBA – Doctorate of Business Administration

EdD – Doctorate of Education

