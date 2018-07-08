Entertainment, Gossip, News

Uniport final year student, Blessing Igoni dies in a fatal bike accident

A final year Biochemistry Student of the University of Port-Harcourt, Blessing Igoni, has died after she was involved in a terrible bike accident, which claimed two other lives.

According to reports, she rode on the bike without a helmet, however, her friend who did also died. The accident occurred at the front of pleasure park, in Port-Harcourt.

The pair were said to be on a power bike before the accident occurred near Bori Camp (Aba road) in Rumukpakolosi, Port Harcourt, the state capital.

They died instantly according to reports as another person who was trying to cross the road was also hit and killed by the speeding motorcycle and his leg crushed in the process.

