Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

UNIZIK Final Year Student dies moments before his last paper while playing Basketball

A Final year student of Microbiology in Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka has passed away while playing basketball few hours to his last paper.

The deceased, identified as Francis slumped during a basketball competition.

According to multiple online reports, he was meant to write his last last paper tomorrow July 23rd, and was rushed to the school’s clinic when the incident happened.

However, there was no doctor on ground or oxygen to help stabilize him.

Announcing his demise on Facebook, UNIZIK SUG PRO, Churchill Chiagozie wrote; “Big #Tragedy befall Unizik Students At Large. A Final Year Student Of Microbiology Department, Unizik slumped and died while playing basket ball yesterday @BAKASSI , few days after signing out. RIP Master Francis! May your Soul Rest in Peace my brother. Churchill Chiagozie SUG PRO, UNIZIK reporting from Awka.”

He was later rushed to another hospital, where he was confirmed dead on arrival.

Leave a Comment…

comments

Place Targeted Ads On Information Nigeria With Just 30,000 Naira, Watch Your Business Grow!

Get More Customers, Place Targeted Ads on Information Nigeria From Just 30,000 Naira

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details


Tags

You may also like

Check out these loved up photos of a 16-yr-old boy and his pregnant 33-yr-old lover

Actress, Dayo Amusa holds Slumber Party to celebrate her birthday (Photos)

PDP Chieftain shot dead in Lagos

Cardi B plans on taking Offset’s charge after his arrest for Gun and Drug possession

There is Serious Bad Blood Between Kizz Daniel And Reekado Banks – Harrysong Reveals

Tee Billz pens adorable message to son, JamJam as he turns 3

Mayorkun’s concert marred with violence and s*x as Davido’s bouncer assault journalist (Video)

More photos from the N10million White Wedding of Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva’s son (photos)

Sarkodie’s White Wedding in Ghana (Photos and Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *