UNIZIK Final Year Student dies moments before his last paper while playing Basketball

A Final year student of Microbiology in Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka has passed away while playing basketball few hours to his last paper.

The deceased, identified as Francis slumped during a basketball competition.

According to multiple online reports, he was meant to write his last last paper tomorrow July 23rd, and was rushed to the school’s clinic when the incident happened.

However, there was no doctor on ground or oxygen to help stabilize him.

Announcing his demise on Facebook, UNIZIK SUG PRO, Churchill Chiagozie wrote; “Big #Tragedy befall Unizik Students At Large. A Final Year Student Of Microbiology Department, Unizik slumped and died while playing basket ball yesterday @BAKASSI , few days after signing out. RIP Master Francis! May your Soul Rest in Peace my brother. Churchill Chiagozie SUG PRO, UNIZIK reporting from Awka.”

He was later rushed to another hospital, where he was confirmed dead on arrival.

