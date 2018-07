A concerned Nigerian noticed the presence of a ship casually sitting on Elegushi beach outside his window.

The Twitter user known as @i_am_dayoB took to his social media page to ask the government if they are aware that a ship has been casually chilling on Elegushi beach for days and to know that it’s not normal.

The question on everyone’s mind is “Should we be worried”?

See the post below:

Leave a Comment…

comments