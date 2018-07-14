Viral

Unknown Ship Spotted At Elegushi Beach

A Nigerian is concerned about the presence of a ship on Elegushi beach. Should we be worried?


You may also like

Man Who ‘Died’ And Came Back, narrates What He Saw In The Afterlife (Photos)

Croatian politicians wears country Jersey to work (Photos)

Beautiful amputee flaunts her stunning bod in revealing bikini (Photos)

”I’d rather be a side chick to a loyal man than be a main chick to a cheater” – Woman says

Nigerian man strikes suggestive poses on wet floor

Corpse Bride: Man marries his dead fiancée at her funeral (Video)

Photos: Man with world’s longest fingernails cuts them off after 66 years

Another Nigerian man gunned down in South Africa (Video)

Man and plus-sized fiancee go viral after they get matching tattoo (Photo)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *