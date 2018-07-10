Entertainment, Gossip, News

UNN Clinic administers expired drip to young man that almost kills him

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka clinic has been accused by a Twitter user, identified as @Emmuskillful of administering expired saline drip on his younger brother which almost led to his death.

Posting photos of the pack of expired drip, he wrote:

”University of Nigeria Nsukka(UNN) is trash… My younger brother almost died in their clinic after they gave him 8packs of expired saline drip. This is not OK… Gambling with people’s lives. Please someone should do something.”

The concerned brother also called on NAFDAC and Segalink to help.

See photos below:

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Miracle Meets President Of Sierra Leone

Davido Shows Off His All-White Garage

Nigerian lady welcomes a set of twins, and gives birth to another baby 3 months after

Photo of the room where suspected boyfriend killed and buried daughter of ex-deputy governor of Ondo state

Lady mercilessly beats up her boyfriend for trying to end their relationship

Chimamanda says she feels sorry men can’t experience motherhood

Zahra Buhari & Ahmed Indimi welcome baby boy in Spain

Tonto Dikeh celebrates her son’s Teachers as he prepares to graduate (Photos)

Miracle receives backlash for not properly greeting the Ooni of Ife

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *