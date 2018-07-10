UNN Clinic administers expired drip to young man that almost kills him

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka clinic has been accused by a Twitter user, identified as @Emmuskillful of administering expired saline drip on his younger brother which almost led to his death.

Posting photos of the pack of expired drip, he wrote:

”University of Nigeria Nsukka(UNN) is trash… My younger brother almost died in their clinic after they gave him 8packs of expired saline drip. This is not OK… Gambling with people’s lives. Please someone should do something.”

The concerned brother also called on NAFDAC and Segalink to help.

See photos below:

