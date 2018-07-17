Entertainment, Gossip, News

Update: Boyfriend of ex-Ondo Deputy Governor’s daughter, Khadijat Oluboyo, remanded in prison

An Akure Chief Magistrate Court has today ordered the Police to remand Adeyemi Alao, the boyfriend of late Khadijat Oluboyo, daughter of the former Ondo deputy governor, Lasisi Oluboyo, in prison.

Alao was arrested two Sundays ago for allegedly murdering Khadija, his girlfried of eight years and burying her remains in his room. It was alleged that he killed her for money ritual.

The Prosecutor, Mary Adebayo, told the court that Alao and others at large conspired to strangle Khadijat to death and buried her in his room.

She told the court that the accused committed the offence on July 1st at about 7:30 pm at Aratunsi Street, Oke-Aro, Akure.

According to her, the offence was contrary to and punishable under Sections 324 and 316 of the Criminal Code Cap. 37, Vol. I Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006. She moved a motion that the accused person should be remanded in prison custody pending legal advice from the State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The defence counsel, Taiwo Gbadebo, did not object to the motion.

The Chief Magistrate, Victoria Bob-Manuel, ordered that Adeyemi be remanded in prison custody pending legal advice from the DPP.

She adjourned the case till August 23rd for the receipt of the legal advice.

