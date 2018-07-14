Entertainment, Gossip

US Rapper, YG arrested for stealing a gold chain from a fan’s neck in Las Vegas

YG, the rapper behind the song ‘F**k Trump’, has been arrested in Las Vegas after allegedly stealing a piece of jewellery.

The California rapper, is on a felony robbery charge after allegedly stealing a gold chain from a fan’s neck and taking off with the diamond-laced pendant at a Las Vegas casino.

The 28-year-old rapper whose real is Keenon Daequan Ray Jackson was in a Vegas court Thursday after a warrant was issued for his arrest and he turned himself in. He was charged with felony robbery and he was released after posting $20k bail.

YG at the 2018 BET awards. Photo credit: Getty

The incident reportedly occurred in late May at the Cosmopolitan around 4 AM, after a man approached YG and asked for a photo with him but was turned away by his crew.

It was also alleged that the dejected fan called YG a fake celebrity, in retaliation, YG instructed his crew to “Get him,” before yanking the chain and a diamond-laced pendant from his neck. The incident was captured in the casino’s surveillance footage.

The alleged victim is also suing YG, claiming that his crew pounced on him before he took his jewelry valued somewhere between $3,000 and $9,000. The man wants at least $250k in compensation.

